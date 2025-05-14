Local man accused of sexually abusing 13-year-old on trip to Hueston Woods

EATON — A 26-year-old man from Preble is accused of unlawful sexual conduct with a child while visiting Hueston Woods, according to Eaton Municipal Court records.

Hunter Austin Merkle has been charged with one count of sexual battery and one count of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, court records say.

The child involved in the investigation is a 14-year-old girl, but she was 13 at the time of the assault, according to court records.

The court records say the girl had been staying with Merkle and another person for three weeks in July and August of 2024.

Court records say Merkle assaulted the girl while on a hike at Hueston Woods. They also list multiple sexually explicit messages sent to the girl from Merkle, including one message that shows intent to have sex with her on their trip.

