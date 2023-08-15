Local firefighters awarded over $200,000 in federal funding

MIAMI VALLEY — Firefighters in Southwest Ohio were allocated over $200,000 in federal funds under the Department of Homeland Security’s Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program (AFG).

AFG awards are administered through the Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency and the U.S. Fire Administration. Fire and EMS departments in the Dayton area have been awarded more than $10 million since 2015.

The grants are intended to fund resources needed to equip and train emergency personnel, enhance efficiency, and support community resilience. The funds can be used for operations, safety, vehicle acquisition, and regional projects.

The two locations awarded, Green Township and the City of Trotwood, are in Congressman Mike Turner’s district.

“The men and women at our fire and EMS departments work tirelessly every day to keep our communities safe. Their commitment to serving the people of Miami Valley is nothing short of heroic, and I will continue to support efforts to secure federal funding for our first responders,” Turner said in a press release about the funding.

FY22 Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program Awards:

Green Township Fire & EMS Department: $128,675.23

City of Trotwood Fire & Rescue Department: $99,081.81

Total Funding Secured for Local Fire Departments: $227,757.04

