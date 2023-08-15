Body found in water at Eastwood MetroPark identified

DAYTON — The body found in the water at Eastwood MetroPark Monday afternoon has been identified.

The body was identified as 24-year-old Jalen A. Shaw, MetroParks Chief of Public Safety Mark Hess said.

>> PHOTOS: Coroner responds to reports of body found in water at Eastwood MetroPark

Around 5 p.m. MetroPark rangers got a call from a visitor reporting a body close to the shore at the park.

>> Security video reveals new details about fire that damaged Trotwood home

Hess says it is not known exactly when or where Shaw entered the water, but based on the condition of his body, it was “fairly recent.”

There were no signs of foul play.

We will continue following this story and update as new information becomes available.

©2023 Cox Media Group