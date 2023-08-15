Luke Combs bringing 2024 tour to Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — Country music star Luke Combs will be hitting the road again next summer on his North American stadium tour and will be playing two nights in Ohio.

Combs will bring his “Growin’ Up and Gettin’ Old” Tour to Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati for two nights on Aug. 2-3.

>> Ohio State TE to miss 2023 season after testing positive for banned substance

“When I found out we were going to be able to do two shows for most all of the cities on the 2024 tour, I decided I wanted each show to have their own unique set up of openers, as well as my own unique setlist. I thought this would give people an opportunity to come to both nights if they want, but see two completely different shows,” Combs said.

Special guest for the Cincinnati shows include Cody Jinks, Charles Wesley Godwin, Hailey Whitters, and The Wilder Blue on Aug. 2, and Jordan Davis, Mitchell Tenpenny, Drew Parker, and Colby Acuff on Aug. 3.

>> ‘Frightening, life-altering;’ Local man recounts escaping deadly Maui wildfires

Tickets will be available for presale starting Wednesday, Aug. 23 at 4 p.m. General on-sale will follow on Friday, Aug. 25 at 10 a.m.

You can also try to win tickets during K99.1 FM’s “Free Ticket Friday” this Friday, Aug. 18.

© 2023 Cox Media Group