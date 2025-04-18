Local dispensaries prepare for busy weekend as 4/20 falls on Easter

DAYTON — A popular day with marijuana users falls on Easter Sunday.

Jamal Roy works for Cannabuyit Dispensary and said he loves his job.

“Unlike most places, you can actually come, you can actually sit down and smoke,” Roy said.

It’s something people in Ohio have only been able to do legally for the past eight months.

“This year is a little different. If you’re 21 years old, have a valid government-issued ID, you can come on in,” Tevin Johnson said.

Johnson is the store manager at the Ayr Dispensary in Riverside.

Medical marijuana became legal in Ohio in 2016.

In 2023, people voted to legalize recreational marijuana, but it took months to work.

Until August, when dispensaries were given the green light to sell recreational marijuana to non-medical users.

Since 4/20 falls on Easter, he expects Friday and Saturday to be busy.

“We expect more of a building up if you will, leading into it,” Johnson said.

If you do plan to participate in 4/20 or Easter festivities Ohio State Highway Patrol will be on the lookout for dangerous driving.

