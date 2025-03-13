Local deputy placed on leave, accused of stalking

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A Montgomery County Sheriff’s Deputy is on leave after being accused of stalking.

A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office confirmed that Deputy Tyler Murphy has been placed on unpaid leave.

Murphy was charged in Miamisburg Municipal Court on Thursday with one count of telecommunications harassment and one count of stalking, according to court records.

News Center 7 obtained his personnel file which showed that Murphy was placed on unpaid leave on March 10, one day after the alleged crimes.

A criminal complaint filed in Murphy’s case alleges that he continued to call and text a female victim in Miami Township “after being told to stop all contact with her.”

He’s also accused of continuing to show up at the victim’s home after being told not to.

“Murphy continued to ask (the victim) about everyday activities to monitor what she is doing,” court documents state.

Court records show that a not guilty plea was filed by Murphy’s attorney on Thursday.

He’s scheduled to have another court hearing in April.

Murphy was hired by the sheriff’s office in August 2023, according to records. Before that, he worked for the City of Trotwood.

News Center 7 is working to learn more about the accusations. We’ll provide updates as we learn more.

