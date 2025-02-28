Local dam holds back 100 million gallons of water after rainfall, snow melt

ENGLEWOOD — A local dam is holding millions of gallons of water after heavy rainfall and melting snow in the area.

The Englewood Dam has been storing water since Feb. 27 around 1 p.m., according to the MIami Conservancy District.

Stored water behind the dam peaked at 12 feet Thursday night, resulting in 100 million gallons being stored.

That is the largest amount of water the dam stored at any one time during this high water event, but the dam is constantly allowing water to release.

“The Miami Conservancy District flood protection system is operating as designed, ensuring that communities throughout the region remain protected from high-water events,” said MaryLynn Lodor, general manager at Miami Conservancy District. “Our team continues to monitor conditions and will provide updates as necessary.”

The dam is expected to no longer store flood waters sometime Friday afternoon.

We will continue to follow this story.

