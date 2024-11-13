Local counties expect growth despite Ohio population’s projected decline

OHIO — The Department of Development officials are projecting that the state of Ohio is in the beginning stages of a long-term population decline, according to a new report.

News Center 7′s Mason Fletcher dives into the reason behind the population shift

The department predicts that 675,000 will leave the state by 2050, which is around a six percent drop.

Some counties, however, are projected to grow. Miami and Greene Counties’ populations are expected to increase over the next 20 years.

