Local coffeehouse closing its doors after 8 years

DAYTON — Coffee lovers will have to find a new local place to get a hot cup of coffee.

Third Perk Coffeehouse in Downtown Dayton will close its doors on E 3rd Street on Saturday, the coffeehouse announced on social media.

“Thank you, Dayton, for eight years of service in Downtown,” they said.

Juanita-Michelle Darden, the owner, says she will also debut her new book on Saturday.

It will take place from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. on Saturday.

Darden has not received accolades for her coffeehouse but has been recognized for her leadership and community contributions.

