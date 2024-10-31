Local coalition makes another push to build new public hospital in West Dayton

DAYTON — A community group is getting real about access to medical care with a second push to bring a new hospital to Dayton.

A hospital stood on the corner of Philadelphia Drive and Salem Avenue for 100 years before being torn down.

The Clergy Community Coalition is asking Dayton residents and registered voters to again sign a petition to bring a hospital back in the area.

Coalition members are taking advantage of early voting by asking people to stop and sing their petitions on the way to vote.

“I think it’s seriously needed, they shouldn’t have done it in the first place,” Lamar Ford said.

The coalition’s president spoke on the steps of Dayton City Hall where the group plans to drop off 1,250 valid signatures they need to put the tax issue before voters.

It would raise $2 million a year for 10 years.

“We’ll go to the county and from the county to the state and from the state to the federal government and then to private donors,” Bishop Richard Cox said.

Some residents said an idea like this is worth letting the city’s voters explore.

“But it should be placed in front of the people for the people to decide and go from there,” Ford said.

The group has 90 days to gather the required signatures.

