Plan to build new hospital in west Dayton faces road block

DAYTON — The plan to build a new hospital in Dayton is facing a huge road block after organizers failed to get the necessary signatures to put the issue on the fall ballot.

News Center 7′s Mike Campbell will have the latest details on News Center 7 at 5:30.

>> RELATED: DGR: Community group proposes public hospital to address healthcare desert in west Dayton

People who support the plan said they are not discouraged. Those supporters went to the steps of city hall and are asking people on Wednesday night to go tell city commissioners they want them to put the issue on the ballot anyway, even though the commissioners do not have the responsibility to support a public hospital in Dayton.

The Clery Community Coalition insists it’s badly needed.

We will continue updating this story.

©2024 Cox Media Group