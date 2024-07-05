DGR: Community group proposes public hospital to address healthcare desert in west Dayton

DAYTON — A community group that protested the closing and demolition of Good Samaritan Hospital has made a new proposal for better healthcare on the west side of Dayton.

According to Premier Health, the Good Samaritan Hospital opened in 1932 on Philadelphia Drive and Salem Avenue. It was shut down in 2018 and demolition began in 2019.

The coalition believes tearing down the hospital created a healthcare desert in the community.

Bishop Richard Cox and other coalition leaders said a public hospital would address the community’s healthcare needs.

“A public hospital is a hospital of the people, there is transparency,” Clergy Community Coalition Secretary Nancy Kiehl said.

