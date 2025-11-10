Local city unveils historical marker at Wright Brothers’ mansion

OAKWOOD — The Oakwood Historical Society has installed a new historical marker at Hawthorn Hill, the home of the Wright family mansion, and the first pilot, Orville Wright. This is the sixth historical marker in Oakwood commemorating sites of local and national significance.

In 1912, the Wright family purchased 17 acres in the Oakwood area to build their home.

Wilbur contributed to the planning before he died on May 30, 1912.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

The home was completed in 1914 and became home to Orville, his sister Katharine, and their father, Bishop Milton Wright, according to a spokesperson.

Orville lived in the home until he died on Jan. 30, 1948.

The Wright home was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1974 and was designated a National Historical Landmark in 1991.

The Oakwood Historical Society partnered with Dayton History and Dayton Aviation Heritage National Historical Park to complete the Hawthorn Hill marker.

“We are so pleased to have partnered with Dayton History and Dayton Aviation Heritage National Historical Park in bringing this most significant historical marker to completion,” said Debra Edwards, leader of the historical marker program at the Oakwood Historical Society.

Edwards said the markers would not be possible without the support of the Rotary Club of Oakwood, the City of Oakwood, and the community.

This marker marks the fourth historical marker project the Rotary Club of Oakwood has funded.

“This gift reflects our enduring commitment to preserving local heritage and supporting organizations that enrich the lives of our neighbors,” said Shawn Miller, president of the Rotary Club of Oakwood.

Other sites that have been commemorated include The Town of Oakwood, the First Library, Kramer’s Winery and Pleasure Gardens, the Four Mile Tavern, and the Schantz Park Historical District.

Oakwood resident Kent Miller has donated his time and talent to creating and designing each of these historical markers.

Tours at Hawthorn Hill are hosted on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 10 am and 12:30 pm all year long. Admissions are $14 for Dayton History members, $16 for non-members, and $26 for tours of both the Carillon Historical Park and Hawthorn Hill.

Tickets are available on daytonhistory.org.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group