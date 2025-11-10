3-year-old child dies after being found in pond

SOLON, Ohio — A three-year-old boy passed away Saturday after being found in a pond behind his home.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Solon Police Department responded to a report of a missing child Saturday afternoon, CBS affiliate WOIO-19 reported.

TRENDING STORIES:

After searching the home and the surrounding area, officers said they found the boy in the pond behind the home.

When the boy was found, he was unresponsive, WOIO-19 reported.

Police performed life-saving measures until medics arrived and took the boy to a local hospital.

The boy passed away after life-saving measures were unsuccessful, WOIO-19 reported.

Police said there is no threat to the community, and there is no evidence to suggest this is anything but a terrible accident.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group