3-year-old child dies after being found in pond

SOLON, Ohio — A three-year-old boy passed away Saturday after being found in a pond behind his home.
The Solon Police Department responded to a report of a missing child Saturday afternoon, CBS affiliate WOIO-19 reported.
After searching the home and the surrounding area, officers said they found the boy in the pond behind the home.
When the boy was found, he was unresponsive, WOIO-19 reported.
Police performed life-saving measures until medics arrived and took the boy to a local hospital.
The boy passed away after life-saving measures were unsuccessful, WOIO-19 reported.
Police said there is no threat to the community, and there is no evidence to suggest this is anything but a terrible accident.
