Teen found with AK-47 at Ohio park after tip from resident

WHITEHALL, Ohio — A concerned citizen helped officers arrest a 16-year-old who was allegedly carrying an AK-47 and tools related to car theft at an Ohio park last week.

The Whitehall Division of Police was called to John Bishop Park after a resident reported a group of four teens smoking marijuana and talking about guns, our news partners WBNS-10 TV reported.

Upon arrival, officers found a 16-year-old with an AK-47, a magazine loaded with 26 rounds of ammunition, and tools police said were connected to stealing cars.

The teen was arrested and charged with carrying a concealed weapon and possessing criminal tools, WBNS-10 TV reported.

Aris Rosh, who told WBNS-10 TV she visits John Bishop Park during her lunch breaks or to work outdoors, said she was shocked to learn about the arrest.

“Most lovely community park, you know, when the children are out from Rosemore (Middle School) for their recess and whatever, and the picnic shelter is a wonderful place to just kind of sit in nature in the city and work,” Rosh said.

Rosh told WBNS-10 TV she couldn’t believe a teenager had access to a weapon like that.

“The whole thing just sounds fantastical and makes no sense because, as we know, no 16-year-old should have access to that type of, any type of gun,” Rosh said.

In a statement sent to WBNS-10 TV, Whitehall Deputy Chief Shawn Wilson said the situation highlights the danger of firearms in public spaces.

“This discovery underscores the extreme danger posed when firearms are unlawfully carried, especially by minors, in public spaces,” Wilson wrote. “Parks are meant to be safe havens for families, children, and community members. The presence of a weapon in such an environment introduces a serious risk of accidental discharge or intentional harm, leading to community fear or serious injury.”

Rosh told WBNS-10 TV she was thankful someone in the community spoke up.

“Well, I think that it stands to reason that if you see something, say something,” she said. “It just goes back to the basic moral character of the folks here who live in Whitehall, and it’s a very caring community. That person is a community hero.”

Police said the investigation is ongoing as they work to determine where the teen got the gun.

