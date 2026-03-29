Local city named Tree City USA for 37th consecutive year

SIDNEY — The Arbor Foundation has named a local city a Tree City USA for the 37th consecutive year.

The City of Sidney was named a 2025 Tree City USA to honor its commitment to effective urban forest management, according to a social media post.

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The city received its first named Tree City USA in 1989.

The community has also received a Tree City USA Growth Award for demonstrating improved levels of tree care and community engagement.

The 2025 Growth Award is the city’s 16th award.

Sidney achieved Tree City USA recognition by meeting the program’s four requirements: maintaining a tree board or department, having a tree care ordinance, dedicating an annual community forestry budget of at least $2 per capita, and hosting an Arbor Day observance and proclamation.

Some highlights from the 2025 urban forestry program include:

36 trees planted as part of the Tree Lottery program

66 trees sold in the Tree Sale program

16 hazardous trees removed

20% of the city’s street trees were pruned

Hosted a two-day Tree Care Commission course

The Arbor Day Foundation is a global nonprofit organization that inspires people to plant, nurture, and celebrate trees, according to the City of Sidney.

The Tree City USA program has recognized cities and towns for over 50 years.

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