Local city manager to retire next month

PIQUA — A local city manager will retire next month.

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Piqua City Manager L. Paul Oberdorfer said that he will retire effective April 30.

This comes after discussions with the Piqua City Commission over his contract renewal, according to a city spokesperson.

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Oberdorfer has served as the city manager since 2021.

“Serving the Piqua community has been one of the greatest honors of my career,” he said. “I am proud of the progress we have made and grateful to our dedicated staff and supportive City Commission.”

Oberdorfer cited a desire to focus on his family and future opportunities as the reason for his departure.

The City Commission will start a search for a new city manager to lead the community following his retirement, the spokesperson said.

They will give information about the recruitment process and interim leadership later.

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