Pizza restaurant to open months after relocation

SUGARCREEK TWP — Godfather’s Pizza, Inc. will open a new location on Thursday.

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The pizza chain will open at 4458 Clyo Road in Sugarcreek Township just a few months after relocating from its previous spot in Centerville.

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The move provides updated facilities and expands service options for the community, according to a company spokesperson.

It features a larger dining room designed to accommodate families and community groups and a new drive-through window.

These updates represent an effort to create a better experience for both guests and staff members.

“This relocation is about more than just a new building,” Becky Blaufuss, Godfather’s Pizza Vice President of Operations and Franchise Services, said. “It’s about creating a space where families can gather, teams can celebrate and longtime guests can continue traditions they’ve built with us. We’re incredibly grateful for the support we’ve received and are excited to welcome everyone into this next chapter.”

A grand opening celebration is scheduled for Sunday, March 29, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The first 50 people will receive SWAG bags. Guests can also play the spin-to-win prize wheel, take photos in the photobooth, and have the chance to win free pizza for a year.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will officially begin the celebration at 11 a.m. on March 29.

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