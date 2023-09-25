Proposal for new Wawa store in Dayton area raises questions

HUBER HEIGHTS — A new gas station could be coming to Huber Heights soon.

City officials are expected to discuss plans for getting a new Wawa Monday night at a city council meeting.

Wawa is a convenience store and gas station originating in Pennsylvania.

The gas station would be built on the corner of Old Troy Pike and Chambersburg Road.

News Center 7′s Taylor Robertson spent the day talking to the community about the possibility of another gas station in the city.

Robertson said residents told her they aren’t necessarily opposed to a Wawa coming to Huber Heights however, they want to know why on Old Troy considering how busy the area is. “I was literally thinking why is everything going on Troy right now,” resident, Davion Houston said.

He continued, “I think we would do great with having one of those but at the same time, it’s more congestion.

Houston works at Texas Roadhouse on Merily Way.

Houston said the amount of traffic on Old Troy Pike makes it very difficult for him to get to and from work.

“I’ve sat there for three lights just waiting to turn,” Houston said.

Another resident, Linda Jordan, voiced the same concerns. She lives off Old Troy Pike and said the traffic makes leaving her home a hassle.

“Sometimes it will take us 15-20 minutes before we can even pull out,” she said.

Jordan said sometimes she’ll just want to run a quick errand or go see her kids.

“Adding a new gas station is not what we need. No, what we really need is a pharmacy,” Jordan said.

According to the city’s website, they are currently working to widen parts of Old Troy Pike from Taylorsville.

Houston said he thinks the construction is what’s causing the chaos.

“There are too many people in one place. You know I mean, whether it’s just people, civilians or workers actually doing things it’s too congested right now,” Houston said.

Huber Heights Police said if you are driving down Old Troy Pike, be extra cautious for pedestrians considering some sidewalks are closed. Do not block intersections and know what lane you want to be in before you pull up to the light.

