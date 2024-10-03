Springfield changes policy for city commission meetings

SPRINGFIELD — The city of Springfield has changed its policy for city commission meetings.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

People living in Clark County will only be allowed to speak during the public portion of Springfield City Commission Meetings, according to a city spokesperson.

TRENDING STORIES:

To participate, speakers must complete a card and present proof of residency.

Accepted forms of ID include an Ohio driver’s license or ID Card.

The new rule is designed to uphold the integrity of its meeting and minimize disruptions from people who do not live in Springfield, the spokesperson said.

The policy is effective immediately.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



