Local car dealership owner dies at 82

TROY — A Miami County car dealership owner has died.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Ron Erwin, owner of Erwin Chrysler Dodge Jeep and Ram in Troy, died on July 25. He was 82.

TRENDING STORIES:

Erwin had a lifelong hobby of cars and sold Chryslers for over 60 years, according to his obituary.

He recently celebrated 50 years of owning and operating Erwin Chrysler Dodge Jeep and Ram.

“Ron could always try to bring a deal to the table- ANYWHERE- even his hospital visits,” his obituary states.

The dealership shared a statement on social media, saying that they “honor Ron’s legacy by carrying forward the values and dedication that built Erwin Chrysler into the trusted name it is today.”

Erwin’s viewing is scheduled for Aug. 3, with a funeral scheduled for the following day at 10 a.m.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group