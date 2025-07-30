Ohio Task Force 1 activated in response to tsunami conditions in Hawaii

OHIO — Ohio Task Force 1 (OH-TF1) has been activated in response to the tsunami conditions affecting Hawaii.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The activation comes from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) as part of a national response, according to a press release.

TRENDING STORIES:

A 45-member Type III Urban Search and Rescue (US&R) team received activation orders shortly after 3:00 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Team members are currently being notified, rostered, and directed to report to the OH-TF 1’s headquarters for further instructions.

The logistics team has begun packaging equipment in anticipation of deployment via aircraft, according to the press release.

The deployment is being led by OH-TF 1 Task Force Leader Adam Landis.

“Our Logistics team is already in motion,” Landis said. “Once FEMA finalizes our travel orders, we’ll be ready to move.”

The activation follows a magnitude 8.8 earthquake off the coast of Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula, which is one of the most powerful quakes in recorded history.

The quake triggered widespread tsunami warnings across the Pacific, including Hawaii, Alaska, and the entire West Coast of the United States.

California Task Force 5 and Utah Task Force 1 have also been activated.

Many US&R assets were recently deployed to Texas, including OH-TF1 Search and Canine personnel who returned home Monday.

News Center 7 will continue following this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group