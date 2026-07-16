Local camp takes children back in time to learn about the Miami Valley’s first settlers

DAYTON — A camp that teaches children about the Miami Valley’s first settlers is taking place in Carillon Park.

Every year, children at the Settler’s Survival Camp take a trip back to the 1800s to learn how people survived.

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Kristen Collier is a historical interpreter at the camp. She said she hopes the kids learn about the forethought that goes into everyday actions.

“You have to think where your water is coming from, how you’re going to get it here, where your food is coming from, where you’re going to get that food,” said Collier.

This is Collier’s first year as a historical interpreter.

“I think I was more excited than any of them could have possibly been the night before the camp,” she said.

The kids first started with a team bonding exercise, and then they teamed up to host a puppet show.

“They are using traditional stories, but they are going to be able to create their own puppets, their own shadows,” said Collier.

On Thursday, the kids will dig through recipes that date back to the 1800s, picking out what they want to cook from scratch.

“We’ll have our fires going; they will be chopping vegetables, doing the cooking demonstrations as we do them, using the bake oven and cooking with 1800s recipes,” said Collier.

She said that kids usually gravitate towards dessert recipes and macaroni and cheese.

“There is an 1838 recipe of macaroni and cheese; it was actually brought to the U.S. by Thomas Jefferson.

Collier says the activities are to help the children stay engaged in a fun way, but also to teach children how far we’ve come since the first settlers made Dayton their home.

The camp this year is full, but they host camps every July.

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