Local blood center details need to increase blood supply

DAYTON — 4.5 million Americans need a blood transfusion every year, according to Solvita, a blood center in Dayton.

>>RELATED: Local blood center hosts event to kick off Blood Donor Awareness Month

Donating one pint of blood can save up to three lives, and the process of doing so is easy.

You can either call and make an appointment or just walk right into the Solvita Blood Center at 349 S Main St.

Solvita Blood Center is open Monday through Saturday. Monday to Thursday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“We are under a situation of critical need as we speak, we are going into the month of January with the lowest supply of multiple blood types,” Solvita Public Relations Mark Pompilio said.

The critical need poses major issues for hospitals and cancer centers that rely on these donations.

Solvita’s Vice President of Donor Services Tracy Morgan said they need at least 350 donors a day in the Miami Valley to meet the local demand.

>>RELATED: Local blood center opens doors on New Year’s Eve, in urgent need of blood

“Blood is used for people battling sickle cell, cancer, traumas, surgeries, the need is daily,” Morgan said.

According to Solvita, it’s also critical to the survival of premature babies and patients who are undergoing heart or joint replacement surgery.

There are just a few requirements to donate blood. You have to be at least 16 years old; you have to weigh at least 110 pounds and be in good health.

“Having a strong blood supply really happens because of the support of the community, the citizens and ambassadors that come together,” Morgan said.

>> Local blood center in critical need for multiple blood types

One of Solvita’s longtime blood donors, Judy Lamusga, wants more people to donate. Lamusga has donated blood more than 650 times.

“People say well I’m gonna go do it, I’m gonna get around to it and I go no, there is no round to it,” Lamusga said.

She said she often hears people worry about the pain of being stuck with a needle.

“That compared to someone who’s been in a car wreck and has a needle in every part of their body and is struggling to just be alive and they get a unit of your blood. All I had to go through was a needle in my arm,” Lamusga said.

If all blood donors donated three times a year, blood shortages would be a rare event.

Solvita wants to encourage more young people to come out and donate as part of their 2024 resolution.

To donate at Solvita call (937) 461-3220 or visit their registration website.

©2024 Cox Media Group