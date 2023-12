DAYTON — A local blood center said it’s in urgent need of donors and will open its doors on New Year’s Eve.

The Solvita Blood Center will be open from Sunday from 7 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Solvita needs several blood types especially Type O and Type B.

Everyone who registers to donate Sunday and next Tuesday through Saturday will get a $10 Kroger Gift Card.

You can register online here.









