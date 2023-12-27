Nurse honored for saving local police recruit’s life after crash

DAYTON — The woman credited with helping save the life of a Dayton police recruit is being honored by the city.

Savannah Shediack was presented with a proclamation cementing Dec. 27 as “Savannah Shediack Day” for her life-saving work at Wednesday morning’s City Commission meeting.

There, Dayton Police Chief Kamran Afzal said Shediack, who is a nurse, was on her way to work when she saw Recruit Solomon Kessio on the ground after he had been hit by a truck during a training exercise on State Route 4 on Oct. 5.

Afzal said after being hit, Kessio was not breathing and did not have a pulse.

“On seeing that crash, Ms. Shediack, who is a nurse and was headed to work, immediately stopped and approached Recruit Kessio. She immediately began rendering aid and providing CPR, specifically chest compressions and clearing his airway. At that time Recruit Kessio began breathing,” he said to those at the meeting.

She said it was “just natural” for her to stop and help.

“I saw him lying on the side of the road and knew I needed to step in because nobody was there at the time,” Shediack said.

Kessio was taken to Miami Valley Hospital with a serious head injury, as well as other injuries. He was released from the hospital a few weeks later on Oct. 24. News Center 7 reached out to Dayton Police Wednesday for an update on Kessio and is awaiting a response.

Afzal and the commissioners thanked Shediack for her “swift and decisive actions” that saved Kessio’s life.

“A quick and calm response under pressure saved Recruit Kessio’s life and we are grateful that she stopped and rendered aid so quickly,” Afzal said.

