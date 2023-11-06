Driver of truck dies weeks after crash involving Dayton police recruits

DAYTON — The driver of a truck involved in a crash last month that injured five others, including three Dayton police staff, members has died.

Dayton Police Department announced the death of the man on social media, further information was not included in the post.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Dayton Police recruit injured in crash released from hospital today

The identity of the 80-year-old man has not been released.

On Oct. 5 a Dayton police supervisor and three recruits were on SR-4 between the Stanley Avenue and Harshman Road exits for a training exercise when a Reichard Buick GMC vehicle slammed into the police cruiser parked along the shoulder of the road.

Three Dayton staff members were taken to the hospital, including Dayton police recruit Solomon Kessio who was seriously injured.

The 80-year-old driver and 63-year-old passenger of the Reichard Buick GMC pickup truck were also taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Kessio has since been released from the hospital, along with the other Dayton staff members.

The current condition of the passenger in the GMC is not known.

UPDATE: The driver involved in the October 5, 2023 crash on Route 4, which injured four members of the Dayton Police Department, has passed away.

