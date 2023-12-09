Local blood center in critical need for multiple blood types

DAYTON — A local blood center is in critical need of multiple blood types.

Due to high usage and high demand, Solvita Blood Center, formally Community Blood Center, is asking people to donate during its “12 Days of Giving” campaign.

Currently, types O negative and B negative are in critically scarce supply, a Solvita spokesperson said. Additionally, types O positive and A negative are in low supply.

“We anticipate demand to increase and collections to become more challenging as the holidays approach,” Tracy Morgan, Solvita Vice President for Donor Services, said. “Seasonal challenges of flu season and winter travel could further impact supply. We have an immediate need and we are calling on the community for help.”

Appointments to donate can be made on the Donor Time app, by calling (937) 461-3220, or at www.donortime.com.

