Local blood center hosts event to kick off Blood Donor Awareness Month

DAYTON — January is Blood Donor Awareness Month, and one local blood center is celebrating accordingly.

On Jan. 4, the Solvita Dayton Center, on 349 S. Main St., is hosting an event to celebrate National and Ohio Blood Donor Awareness Month, according to a spokesperson from the center.

“Solvita honors the support of donors over the past 60 years under our original name Community Blood Center and we are grateful for their continued support to Solvita Blood Center. Our shared mission, and the mission of January Blood Donor Awareness Month, is stronger than ever. Together we are saving lives,” Solvita Vice President for Donor Services Tracy Morgan said.

The event will begin at 8:30 a.m. and Dayton Mayor Jeffrey Mims will be in attendance to help kick off the event.

During the event, Xenia donor Larry Turner will be inducted into the Fresenius Kabi National Donor Hall of Fame class of 2023, the spokesperson said.

Turner is Solvita’s second-ranked donor with 805 lifetime donations.

Anyone who registers to donate at any Solvita blood drive from Jan. 2 to March 2 will receive the “Donor Love” hoodie, while supplies last.

To schedule an appointment to donate blood, call (937) 461-3220, or visit www.donortime.com.

