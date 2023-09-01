Community Blood Center announces new name

DAYTON — Community Blood Center will now be known as Solvita.

CBC’s Chief Executive Officer Christopher Graham announced the name on Sept. 1.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Community Blood Center to make annoucement as part of Labor Day weekend blood drive

“The name Solvita comes from “sol” meaning sun and “vita” meaning life. As sunlight nurtures new life, Solvita takes the donor gift and transforms it into new hope, bringing the light of healing to patients in local hospitals receiving blood transfusions, and to those in need of tissue transplants around the world,” a CBC spokesperson said.

CBC was founded in 1964 by three doctors who needed blood for open heart surgeries.

The Dayton Regional Tissue Bank was founded in 1986.

The company distributes more than 83,000 units of blood a year and more than one million tissue grafts each year.





©2023 Cox Media Group