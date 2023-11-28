Local blood center in critical need of blood after Thanksgiving holiday

DAYTON — A local blood center is urging people to donate after it said its supply is “critically low” after the Thanksgiving holiday.

Solvita Blood Center said it is the most need of type O negative, A negative, and B negative blood.

Walk-ins are welcome at the Solvita Dayton Center at 349 South Main Street.

Everyone who registers to donate on Dec. 1 at the Dayton center will receive a free Kings Island WinterFest e-ticket while supplies last or a Kroger $10 gift card, according to a media release.

People can also register to donate at any Solvita blood drive to receive the “Sleigh-In-It” long-sleeve, holiday season t-shirt and to be automatically entered in the drawing to win two tickets to the New Year’s Day Rose Bowl game in Pasadena, California, plus a $1,000 Expedia gift card for travel expenses.

Donors can also make an appointment online here.

To learn more information about donating blood visit here.





