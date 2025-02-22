Local artists to help spruce up downtown Dayton for NATO assembly

DAYTON — Dayton is getting ready for NATO world leaders to arrive this spring.

Culture Works is partnering with Dayton to show off all the city has to offer.

Diane Schoeffer-Warren with Culture Works said the Storefront Activation program is about putting Dayton’s best face forward.

“We support the arts, we really support downtown, and (it’s) what we’re all about, what Dayton is all about,” Schoeffer-Warren said.

Schoeffer-Warren said artists will create products that can be hung in vacant storefronts and even on fencing.

She shared some of the proposals under review that will highlight Dayton’s past and future.

“The secretary general of NATO came to me and immediately said ‘I’m looking forward to coming to Dayton,” Dayton Congressman Mike Turner said.

Turner is a big reason why the NATO Parliamentary General Assembly will be in Dayton in May.

World leaders will celebrate Dayton and the 30th anniversary of the Dayton Peace Accords.

“A great tribute to our community, we have a world-class community, people coming together will there again have an ability to show off Dayton,” Turner said.

Downtown Dayton is a place where international visitors will spend most of their time.

“There’s a lot of places that we can just add a little oomph of color and a little bit of Dayton to show off to the world and for us to see ourselves and enjoy,” Schoeffer-Warren said.

The artist’s submissions for the Storefront Activation program closed Monday this week, judging is underway now.

The NATO assembly will take place the last week of May.

