‘Little boy who did not deserve this;’ 2-year-old seriously injured in drive-by shooting

COLUMBUS — A 2-year-old boy was seriously injured in a drive-by shooting in southeast Columbus Sunday evening.

Officers with the Columbus Division of Police were called to the 4000 block of Carlton Ave just before 9 p.m. on reports of a shooting, our news partners at WBNS-10 TV reported.

The boy was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

Sgt Joseph Alberts said this was a drive-by shooting. The suspect vehicle was described as a grey or silver four-door sedan.

Albert is urging the person or people involved to “do the right thing.”

“This is a 2-year-old little boy who did not deserve this for anything,” he said.

This is a developing story.

