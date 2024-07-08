Pickup truck found 15 feet underwater in Ohio river

UPPER ARLINGTON, Ohio — An overturned truck was found and recovered from an Ohio river Saturday morning.

The truck was recovered from the Scioto River after being discovered by a fisherman, our news partners at WBNS-10 TV reported.

Crews were dispatched to the area of Riverside Drive and Lane Road in Upper Arlington around 10:20 a.m. on Saturday.

Columbus Division of Fire Battalion Chief Jeff Geitter said a fisherman discovered the vehicle on his sonar about 15 feet below the surface.

The fisherman also saw an opening in the trees where a car may have gone in.

Rescue divers were able to locate the vehicle underwater and determined the truck has been there “for a while” due to silt buildup.

The divers did not locate a body, according to Geitter. He added that the incident did not happen in the last “survivable amount of time.”

Geitter was not able to provide a vehicle description or license plate number.

The truck was removed from the water by the Columbus Division of Police’s recovery team.

Sgt. James Fuqua said they are not ruling out foul play at this time.

