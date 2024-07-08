Over 100 televisions from Paycor Stadium being sold in second round of sales amid renovations

HAMILTON COUNTY — Hamilton County is selling more TVs from Paycor Stadium this weekend.

The county plans on selling another 150 TVs from the Bengals stadium amid the multi-million dollar renovations being done, our news partners at WCPO-9 TV reported.

This is the second sale the county has had, having sold 200 TVs in its first round on June 1.

The televisions were used throughout the stadium and were all in working order when they were removed from the walls, the county said in a press release.

The TVs vary in sizes and are being sold at discounted prices, between $30 to $60.

The first come, first served sale is on July 13 at Paycor Stadium’s Gate D, on the newly extended plaza off Elm Street.

The sale starts at 8 a.m. and will last until noon or when every TV is sold.

Here’s the pricing breakdown:

24″ - 39″ — $30

40″ - 49″ — $40

50″ - 55″ — $50

56″ - 85″ — $60

If you want a piece of Paycor Stadium or just want a discounted TV, you must pay in cash, with the exact purchase amount.

You will also need to purchase your own universal remote, but mounting brackets will be available at the sale for free.

There is a limit of one TV per person, and there are no returns.

Buyers must bring their own loading help and a properly sized vehicle to fit their TV selection, as TVs must be picked up immediately after purchasing.

The county said they are considering a third TV sale later this summer for any remaining TVs from Paycor Stadium.

The date for a possible third sale has yet to be determined.

