‘Like family;’ Community shocked at closure of beloved gas station

TROTWOOD — A popular gas station and convenience store has been added to the list of closures in our area.

“We had no warning,” Renne Maclin of Trotwood said.

Empty shelves, no lottery, and handwritten signs gave shoppers at Rich Oil in Trotwood a hint the store was closing.

Some shoppers pumping gas and not going inside the store were unaware of the changes.

“This has always been here for us. I was just wondering why are they closing. What’s the reason?” Sidney Booker said.

A district manager told News Center 7 that the store was chosen by corporate to close.

News Center 7 reached out to corporate offices but has not heard back.

As word spreads throughout the community, people are shocked to say goodbye.

“I might be low on gas, might do some other things, get some quick chips or something. This whole corner is like family. This store will definitely be missed,” Maclin said.

It is unclear when the gas station’s last day of operation will be.

We will continue to follow this story and update as new information becomes available.

