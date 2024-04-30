“Life or death;’ Concerned drivers speaking out after their car sped up without them hitting the gas

ATLANTA, Georgia — Some Subaru drivers say their cars accelerated without them ever pressing the gas pedal.

Concerned drivers have reached out to our sister station WSB-TV after their cars unintentionally accelerated, hear their concerns on News Center 7 at 5:30 p.m.

Over a dozen people are suing Subaru after their cars suddenly sped up even when they didn’t have their foot on the gas.

“It was life or death for me. I mean, it happened that fast,” Karen Karna said.

Her 2016 Subaru Outback rammed a box truck when it sped up on its own.

©2024 Cox Media Group