Level 4 out of 5 severe weather threat remains in effect for part of Miami Valley

DAYTON — We are now within our window where we have the best chance at seeing strong to severe thunderstorms. Although the early afternoon has been quiet, conditions are still favorable for the development of severe weather, and the SPC maintains a level 4 out of 5 risk for much of the region. A level 3 out of 5 risk is in place further north and west.

We'll have Storm Center 7 updates as conditions warrant and on News Center 7 beginning at 5:00.

Through about 8PM tonight we’ll have the risk for severe thunderstorms. All hazards including damaging winds, hail, and tornadoes may occur.

Now is the time to know where you would go if a tornado warning comes out. If you live in a manufactured or mobile home, make plans to be at a sturdier structure, like a friend or family member’s house, tomorrow evening.

In addition to the severe weather risk, thunderstorms tracking over areas that have already received heavy rainfall may lead to localized flooding. A flood watch remains in effect through 11PM tonight.

