Legionella bacteria found at Kettering elementary school

KETTERING — Kettering City Schools has received a positive test result for Legionella in its water supply at one of its elementary school buildings.

Solid Blend Technologies has completed testing at Greenmont, Prass, and John F. Kennedy elementary schools, Kettering City Schools Business Services Director Jeff Johnson said in a letter to the district’s board of education Wednesday.

Both Greenmont and Prass were non-detect for Legionella, however, the district did receive a positive result for JFK.

The YMCA has been using JFK as a site for its summer childcare enrichment program. The summer program will now be moved from JFK to their south location for the remainder of the program, according to the letter.

Solid Blend will be at the elementary school on Saturday to use a hydrochlorination and disinfecting method with all water piping in the building. It will then re-test to make sure there is no presence of legionella in the water system at the school.

Legionella was also found in Oakwood schools earlier this month following its annual testing of the water supply system throughout the district.

The bacteria was detected in the water in the district’s junior high and high school Monday, July 17, after receiving the annual proactive water testing results, according to a spokesperson for the district.

Water treatment is scheduled for the junior high and high school on Friday, July 28. After the treatment is complete, retesting will be done the district said.

