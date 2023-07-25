Area school districts testing for Legionella bacteria ahead of the school year

It’s almost time for kids to head back to class, but before they go schools are doing their part in ensuring it’s safe for them.

Oakwood and Kettering schools are continuing to test their water systems after Legionella was found in them.

>> RELATED: Legionella bacteria found in Oakwood schools’ water for 4th year in a row

News Center 7′s Taylor Robertson got an update from both districts on how the testing is going.

Oakwood City Schools started annual water testing five years ago, and since then have found bacteria in its water supply for the fourth year in a row.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Legionella bacteria discovered in Oakwood schools water

“A lot of schools have water management programs where they flush the water and they clean the pipes,” said Becky Thomas, medical director at Public Health Dayton.

The bacteria is called Legionella.

“Normally found in freshwater lakes and streams, and its not a problem when it lives there but it is a problem when it starts growing and multiplying,” Thomas said.

According to the Ohio Department of Health, it is commonly found in water lines that have not been used in a while like sinks or water fountains, which is why schools will commonly test towards the end of the summer and ahead of the first day of school.

“That water can sit in there and stagnate and then a sediment or a film develops and the bacteria can grow in that set of sediment or film. And then when those pipes are started up again after not being used for a while, it can aerosolize and those little droplets contain the bacteria and the bacteria can be breathed down deep into the lungs,” Thomas said.

This is known as Legionnaires disease.

Symptoms include coughing, shortness of breath, fever, chills, some muscle aches, some headaches, and sometimes nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea.

“Exposure to Legionella bacteria usually occurs when you breathe in aerosolized droplets so little tiny droplets of water like a water spray or a water mist that gets down deep into the lungs and causes an infection,” Thomas said.

According to Oakwood City Schools, they spent $18,845 this year to test the water system.

“Schools are looking out for kids and showing an abundance of caution in the remediation and measures that they are taking to make sure that kids stay well,” Thomas said.

Oakwood isn’t the only school district dealing with Legionella.

Kettering City Schools closed down the Roush Stadium fieldhouse after multiple athletes became sick.

>> Previous Coverage: More than 30 students have reported illness after Legionella discovery at Kettering field house

According to the district, they are using a hydrochlorination method with the water supply as well as disinfecting the water fountain and ice machine.

Both Kettering and Oakwood schools will continue testing the water to ensure kids are safe to head back to school, which is right around the corner.

©2023 Cox Media Group