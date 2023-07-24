Legionella bacteria found in Oakwood schools’ water for 4th year in a row

OAKWOOD — Legionella has been found in Oakwood schools following its annual testing of the water supply system throughout the district.

The bacteria was detected in the water in the district’s junior high and high school Friday July 28, according to a spokesperson for the district.

All water fountains are closed in the impacted schools and no showering or use of hot water is permitted, the district said.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Legionella bacteria discovered in Oakwood schools water

According to the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention, the bacteria can cause Legionnaires’ disease, a serious type of pneumonia. Symptoms include chills, cough, muscle aches and more.

District-wide results show no bacteria at Lange School, Smith Elementary, or Mack Hummon Stadium. The district is still waiting on test results from Lane Stadium and Harman School.

>> ‘A heart of gold;’ Sheriff, former deputy remember Clark Co. Deputy Matthew Yates a year after death

Water treatment is scheduled for the junior high and high school on July 28. After the treatment is complete, retesting will be done the district said.

Legionella was last found in the district’s water in July 2022 — also at the junior high and high school.

The bacteria has been detected in the district’s water for four years in a row.

More information about the bacteria can be found here.













©2023 Cox Media Group