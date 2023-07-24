‘A heart of gold;’ Sheriff, former deputy remember Clark Co. Deputy Matthew Yates a year after death

CLARK COUNTY — One year ago today, Clark County Deputy Matthew Yates was killed in the line of duty.

Yates was shot and killed in a residence at Harmony Estates Mobile Home Park during a standoff situation.

A year later, News Center 7 spoke to two people who worked closely with Yates: Clark County Sheriff Deb Burchett and former Clark County deputy Chris Clark.

“He was the most personable deputy I’ve ever seen. I’ve known Matthew since he was a little baby. He just had a heart of gold,” she said.

Burchett told Mike Campbell that it feels like Yates should still be in the department, not being remembered.

“It’s a sad day, a sad day all around,” she said.

The sheriff said the department still feels the loss of Yates every day, and so do people who once worked with him and emphasized his character.

“It was never a doubt on his character, his judgment, his honor, his integrity,” Clark said.

While Clark does not currently work at the sheriff’s office, he served alongside Yates every day of the fallen deputy’s service tour.

“One year later, you still feel it every day. There’s not a day that goes by that Matt doesn’t cross my mind in some way, shape, or form,” he said.

Everyone admits that Yates probably would urge people to do their job and enjoy their life instead of thinking of him.

“He would not want anyone to do it, but you know what, we need to honor Matthew,” Burchett said.

