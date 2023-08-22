Legendary Centerville track & field coach dies at 76

CENTERVIILE — Centerville City Schools are mourning the loss of a legendary coach.

Former track and field coach Criss Somerlot died from Parkinson’s disease last week.

Somerlot helped the girl’s track and field team at Centerville win a state championship. His obituary also stated that he was chosen as an Olympic coach in 2004 and 2008 for the throws.

News Center 7 spoke to his son and current Centerville track and field coach Matt Somerlot, who said his dad paved the way for him. He said his dad showed him that once you’re a coach, you’re a coach for all athletes despite what logo they wear across their chest.

“He realized what sport could do. Part of it came from the fact that his dad passed away when he was 13 and he realized in order for him to go to college, he was going to need a scholarship. So being a two-time state champion, he saw the doors that opened,” Matt said. “It got him to Ohio University.”

His son said he always pushed to “help someone regardless of what school they were from.”

Criss Somerlot was 76 years old.

