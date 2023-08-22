Mercer Co. school’s football coach suspended after ‘unprofessional language’

ST. HENRY — A Mercer County football coach was suspended for his team’s first game after the district after comments he made in front of students.

“Brad Luthman, St. Henry School’s football coach was suspended for one game, served last Friday, August 18, 2023, for unprofessional language in the presence of students. Once we were made aware of the allegation, we promptly investigated and took appropriate action,” Adam Puthoff, superintendent of St. Henry Consolidated Local Schools told News Center 7.

Further information about the exact comments Luthman made was not included in the statement.

News Center 7′s Brandon Lewis stopped by the school Monday afternoon to get a comment from school leadership, but none were present.

A woman who lives in St. Henry said she has heard chatter about the suspension.

“Yeah, people have talked about it, here and there, see it on social media, stuff like that,” she said.

She said St. Henry loves its football.

The team’s website said it has won six state championships.

“I say almost everybody in town, it’s like a big thing for them, everybody, everybody always roots for our team,” she said.

Many St. Henry residents refused to comment on the coach’s suspension.

“I feel like that’s up to the district,” one resident said.

News Center 7 has reached out to the district to see if Luthman has returned from the suspension, but has not heard back.

