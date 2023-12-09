At least 4 taken to hospital after crash on US-35 in Dayton

DAYTON — At least four people were hurt after a crash on US-35 in Dayton Friday night.

Around 10:45 p.m. Dayton police and medics were called to US-35 westbound near Perry Street for reports of a crash, according to Montgomery County regional dispatch.

Dispatch notes indicate that at least one person was reportedly trapped in their car and had to be freed by firefighters.

>> ‘He was brought back twice;’ Local teen awake, talking after suffering heart attack at practice

Multiple medics were called to the crash and four went to Miami Valley Hospital.

At least two cars were involved in the crash, according to dispatch.

We are working to learn what led up to the crash and the condition of those hurt.

We will continue to update this story as new information becomes available.

©2023 Cox Media Group