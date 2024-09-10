At least 1 hurt after vehicle crashes, ends up in Clark County field

CLARK COUNTY — At least one person is hurt after a vehicle rolled over into a Clark County field early Tuesday morning.

Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) and medics responded at around 2:22 a.m. to the 6200 block of Old Columbus Road on initial reports of a one-vehicle crash, according to OSHP dispatchers.

Initial scanner traffic indicated that a vehicle ended up in a field with several yards of debris.

Old Columbus Road is currently closed, dispatchers tell News Center 7.

We have contacted OSHP to learn how many people are hurt and the extent of their injuries.

