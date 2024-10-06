At least 1 hospitalized, busy intersection closed due to Trotwood crash

TROTWOOD — At least one person is hospitalized after a crash in Trotwood Sunday morning.
Police and medics responded around 10:40 a.m. after a two-vehicle crash on State Route 49 and Little Richmond Road, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.
Initial scanner traffic indicated both vehicles were heavily damaged.
Medics transported at least one person to Miami Valley Hospital, dispatchers told News Center 7.
We will update this story.
