Leader of hit-making ’70s funk group dies

Sly Stone, the musician who formed hit-making group Sly and the Family Stone, has died, his family confirmed Monday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“After a prolonged battle with COPD and other underlying health issues, Sly passed away peacefully, surrounded by his three children, his closest friend, and his extended family,” his family said in a statement. “While we mourn his absence, we take solace in knowing that his extraordinary musical legacy will continue to resonate and inspire for generations to come.

TRENDING STORIES:

“Sly was a monumental figure, a groundbreaking innovator, and a true pioneer who redefined the landscape of pop, funk, and rock music.”

The group produced several hits in the ‘60s and ‘70s, including including “Family Affair” and “Thank You.”

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group