Lawmakers aiming to expand Dayton Aviation Heritage Park with new legislation

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Ohio lawmakers in Washington, D.C. are working to expand a park that celebrates Dayton’s innovation in aviation.

Congressman Mike Turner, along with Congressman Greg Landsman, introduced the bipartisan legislation aiming to expand the Dayton Aviation Heritage Park. Ohio Senators Sherrod Brown and J.D. Vance introduced companion legislation into the Senate, according to a release.

The legislation is aimed at amending the Dayton Aviation Heritage Preservation Act of 1992.

In a statement, Turner called the historical park a “testament to Ohio’s rich aviation heritage.”

“By making certain this historical landmark can operate effectively, we are honoring our commitment to preserving our past and promoting Dayton’s preeminent aviation legacy,” Turner said.

Landsman called the legislation essential to making sure the park runs efficiently. On average, 57,500 people visit the park each year.

Brown said the “pioneering spirit” of both Paul Laurence Dunbar and the Wright Brothers is reflected in Dayton’s National Aviation Heritage Area.

“I’m proud to stand with my colleagues in our effort to ensure that the Dayton National Aviation Heritage Area has what it needs to continue to prosper,” Brown said.

Vance noted that he believed the legislation was a “well-deserved acknowledgment of the great work the park does to recognize Ohio’s history as the birthplace of aviation.”





