Officials close John A. Roebling Suspension Bridge near Cincinnati following bomb threat

CINCINNATI — A bomb threat has shut down traffic at the John A. Roebling Suspension Bridge in both directions Wednesday morning.

Officers said the threat was received around 5:00 a.m. Wednesday morning when a person allegedly called in and threatened the public and law enforcement, according to our news partner WCPO in Cincinnati.

Investigators have searched the bridge, but no suspect has been found.

State and federal resources have also been called to the scene, WCPO reports.

The United States Coast Guard has also shut down Ohio River traffic under the bridge.

People are also being asked to avoid the area, WCPO says.

